Direct air route linking HCMC, Sweden proposed to be opened soon

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden on November 23 (local time).

Related News HCMC, Sweden share insights on smart urban development

This visit was in the framework of the delegation’s working trip to the Kingdom of Sweden.

Members of the delegation were Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang and Deputy Head of the Organizing Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Thai Thi Bich Lien, Secretary of District 8 Party Committee Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Secretary of the Can Gio District Party Committee Le Minh Dung, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Dut Diem and Deputy Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office Cao Son Yen.

At the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam in Sweden Tran Van Tuan said that Sweden highly appreciated Vietnam's political stability and development potential through Vietnam's economic growth in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and Vietnam's efforts towards green growth, sustainable development, digital transformation and innovation following world trends.

Recently, the Embassy has given support in connecting many agricultural producers of Ho Chi Minh City and Swedish distributors; promoted the connection between Gothenburg Port and Can Gio Port to form a direct maritime route between Vietnam and Sweden.

Apart from the establishment of a direct maritime route, the ambassador also requested the city to accelerate the opening of a direct air route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sweden as soon as possible, thereby contributing to promoting cooperation between Sweden and Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Additionally, the ambassador hoped that Ho Chi Minh City would strengthen cooperation with Sweden in terms of high-tech waste treatment, production of smart medical equipment and devices, modernization of transportation and the application of 3D print technologies.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his thankfulness to Ambassador Tran Van Tuan and the Embassy officials and staff for their support during the working trip of the HCMC delegation in Sweden which partly contributed to the success of the journey.

At the reception, the Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee shared information on the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City from the beginning of the year until now.

Notably, he mentioned on Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies in the fields of investment, urban management, natural resources, environment, science and technology and priority industries for the development of Ho Chi Minh City which was approved by the National Assembly.

Thereby, Ho Chi Minh City has been implementing many programs and goals for the city's development in the upcoming time comprising building smart urban areas, improving growth quality and economic competitiveness, associating economic growth with sustainable development and environmental protection and enhancing social welfare and quality of life.

The city is also one of Vietnam's localities prioritizing cooperation implementation with Sweden, especially in the fields of innovation, startups, environmental protection, adapting with climate change and energy-from-waste processing.

On this occasion, the city’s delegation visited Envac Company which is the Sweden's leading company in the automated waste collection industry and renewable energy production, and worked with the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.