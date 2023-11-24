HCMC, Sweden share insights on smart urban development

On November 23 (local time), the HCMC delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, arrived in the Kingdom of Sweden to begin their visit and official activities there.

The delegation included Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam in Sweden; Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary to Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

CEOs of Swedish enterprises pledge to visit and work in Vietnam

During the reception, Mr. Hakan Jevrell expressed his pleasure in hosting the HCMC leadership delegation during their visit and work in Sweden. The State Secretary to Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden spoke highly of Vietnam's development achievements in general and the recent progress made by HCMC in particular.

He emphasized that Sweden regards Vietnam as a crucial partner in development cooperation. He particularly praised Vietnam's commitment and efforts in promoting green growth, considering it a positive contribution to the global endeavor to adapt to climate change.

Mr. Hakan Jevrell shared with the delegation Sweden's achievements and development experiences in areas of interest, including innovation and digital transformation, environmental protection, waste management, and sustainable development, as well as the promotion of trade and investment cooperation between HCMC and Sweden.

Highlighting the importance of boosting trade and investment collaboration, Mr. Hakan Jevrell affirmed that numerous Swedish companies have successfully developed technologies in digital transformation, energy conversion, and green growth. Consequently, the Swedish business community holds a significant interest in HCMC and Vietnam. With Vietnam emerging as an increasingly vital global manufacturing hub, this will be an opportunity for HCMC to attract more investments from Sweden and increase trade exchanges.

"Next March, a delegation comprising CEOs of Swedish companies will visit and work in Vietnam. This provides HCMC with an opportunity to attract high-quality investments from Sweden," announced Mr. Hakan Jevrell. He recommended that HCMC collaborate with Sweden to implement student and lecturer exchange programs between educational institutions of both sides.

With the goodwill and dynamism of HCMC, Mr. Hakan Jevrell believes that the city will play a positive role in enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and Sweden. He affirmed his intention to visit HCMC at the earliest opportunity to promote collaboration between the two sides.

HCMC seeks sustainable, efficient development experience

In his response, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, conveyed appreciation to Mr. Hakan Jevrell for the time devoted to the delegation. He emphasized the deep gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards Sweden as the first Western nation to recognize and establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam in 1969, offering early support to Vietnam's resistance war against the US. The longstanding friendship and multifaceted collaboration between Vietnam and Sweden are consistently reinforced and strengthened.

The Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee conveyed gratitude for Sweden's invaluable support to Vietnam through non-refundable aid packages. Since 1967, the total aid extended has surpassed US$3 billion. Sweden has been a pioneer among Western nations in assisting Vietnam's early initiatives in economic reform, financial restructuring, banking, economic and administrative management, as well as legal reforms. Furthermore, Sweden actively aids Vietnam in fostering relationships with international financial and monetary organizations, playing a crucial role in Vietnam's socio-economic development and international integration efforts.

He also expressed admiration for Sweden as one of the most innovative countries globally. At the same time, he stated that HCMC is keen to glean insights from Sweden's expertise in this area to foster a more dynamic economy.

"In recent discussions, we frequently touch upon circular economies, including waste management and technical solutions to derive energy from waste. This reflects sustainability and efficiency. Sweden has performed exceptionally well in this regard. It is one of the experiences that HCMC aspires to incorporate," emphasized Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai shared that HCMC currently serves as the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological locomotive, as well as the primary international exchange hub in Vietnam. The city hosts nearly 300,000 active businesses, constituting one-third of the country's total, makes annual contributions of around 23 percent to the GDP, 27 percent to the total State budget revenue, 25 percent to the export turnover, and attracts over 40 percent of the total FDI projects nationwide.

In the first nine months of 2023, HCMC's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) recorded a 4.5 percent increase, with the State budget revenue reaching nearly $13.4 billion. This sets a promising groundwork for advancing collaboration with Sweden in trade, investment, and various other sectors.

HCMC is presently piloting distinctive mechanisms and policies concerning investment, urban administration, resources, environment, science and technology, and prioritized sectors. The city aims to emerge as a leading center in the realms of digital economy and digital society and as a hub for the economy, finance, commerce, culture, education, and science and technology. Notably, the digital economy is projected to contribute 40 percent to the GRDP by 2030.

Guided by this vision, HCMC aspires to draw upon Sweden's expertise in constructing and developing smart cities, resolving critical issues like traffic management, urban planning, public safety, environmental concerns, education, and healthcare - ultimately improving the quality of life, safety, and social welfare for its residents.