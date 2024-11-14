Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC supports no less than VND90 mln for poor households to buy social housing

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued Decision No. 81/2024 regulating the support for the purchase, lease, and lease-purchase of social housing for poor and near-poor households in rural areas and those frequently affected by natural disasters and climate change in the city.

Illustrative photo

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City will provide support up to VND90 million (US$3,551) for poor households in rural areas frequently affected by natural disasters and climate change in need of buying or leasing social housing.

Meanwhile, another one for purchase, lease and lease-purchase of social housing dedicated to poor households in rural areas will have partial support of VND60 million (US$2,367).

Near-poor households in rural areas will receive partial support of VND30 million (US$1,184), and near-poor households in rural areas frequently affected by natural disasters and climate change will receive VND45 million (US$1,775) when they buy or lease social housing.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

