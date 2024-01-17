HCMC studies process to allow residents to participate in city’s decisions

Ho Chi Minh City leaders are studying a process that allows people to be involved in the planning and decisions on the city’s issues.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai

The City Party Committee held a conference to summarize 10 years of implementing Decision 217 of the Politburo on social supervision and criticism regulations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations and the Politburo’s Decision 218 on the participation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations and people in contributing to building the Party and government.

Addressing the meeting, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that after 10 years of carrying out the two Decisions 217 and 218, the southern largest city has yielded fruitful results. Supervision, criticism, and participation in building the Party and government are gradually becoming more in-depth, specific, and rigorous.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai suggested that processes are necessarily studied and perfected so that city dwellers can participate in the city’s important issues or even they can make decisions on these matters.

Moreover, coordination amongst responsible agencies in implementing monitoring activities is increasingly strict, synchronous, and effective. Agencies and departments should promptly resolve complaints and recommendations after receiving them.

He also informed that the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will request Party committees and organizations at all levels to urgently direct the completion of mechanisms for supervision, and social criticism, and contribute to the building of the Party and government. This step aims to help officials and staff in organizations propose measures to resolve obstacles and inadequacies along the way of carrying out the two above-mentioned decisions.

He also paid attention to creating conditions so that people could gain their democratic rights directly and indirectly. Moreover, city authorities should promote people’s involvement and responsibility for making decisions and develop the intellectual of people from all walks of life to the building of the Party and government.

Collectives and 11 individuals with outstanding achievements are awarded certificates of merit

In his opinion, to meet the requirements in implementing urban government, Mr. Hai requested that the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Council and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People's Committee soon perfect the processes to promote city inhabitants’ involvement in making decisions on important issues of the city.

Furthermore, the responsibilities of government agencies and officials, civil servants and public employees should be specified in receiving comments from the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City, socio-political organizations and people to policies before issuance. District administrations and responsible agencies should receive citizens to listen to their complaints and resolve as per the commitment.

In implementing the urban government, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized the establishment of advisory councils and advisory boards to promote the participation in the processes from teams of intellectuals, scientists, scholars, businessmen, and people with practical experience and those who are reputed in ethnic groups and religions.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to award certificates of merit to 114 collectives and 11 individuals with outstanding achievements in 10 years of implementing the Politburo’s Decisions 217 and 218.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan