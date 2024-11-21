HCMC strives for best results in socio-economic development

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a conference on November 20 to review the socio-economic situation in 2024 and key tasks in 2025.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates, including Vice Chairpersons of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Nguyen Van Dung, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, and leaders of agencies and departments in the city.

At the meeting, the city’s chairman requested agencies and departments focus on implementing the directive of the HCMC People's Committee on growth and key tasks from now until the end of the term; resolving backlogs, obstacles, and unfinished projects; and preparing contents to be submitted to the National Assembly in the upcoming session, including the urban railway development project, the establishment of the international financial center, and the Ring Road 4 project.

He also requested a comprehensive review of the targets for the entire tenure to serve as the basis for making efforts to achieve the best possible results, contributing to the completion of the goal of the entire term.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the People's Committee of the city suggested the construction of an action plan for the targets, tasks, and solutions for the 2026-2030 period that will be implemented immediately after the economic and social resolution of the 12th HCMC Party Congress is approved.

He proposed the targets and tasks for the 2026-2030 period should be developed in line with the guidance of Party General Secretary To Lam and the Central Party Committee.

He suggested heads of agencies and departments study and propose targets, tasks, and solutions for their sectors to strive for, key tasks, breakthrough solutions, and major projects to achieve the set goals. Especially, HCMC expects to reach the GRDP growth target of 9.5 to 10 percent.

Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, Le Thi Huynh Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, the Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, Le Thi Huynh Mai reported that in 2024, the economic sector of the city saw significant growth. The Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) has experienced good growth, expected to reach the set goal of 7.5 percent this year. The city continues to promote the application of science and technology in industrial development.

The industrial sector continuously plays an important role with significant contributions and outstanding achievements in the four key industries, including mechanical engineering, electronics and information technology, medicinal chemistry and plastic rubber, and food processing.

Chief of the HCMC People's Committee Office, Dang Quoc Toan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chief of the HCMC People's Committee Office, Dang Quoc Toan, the municipal People's Committee has set a goal of becoming a global civilized, modern, compassionate, dynamic, and creative city with a high-quality workforce, having a prominent position in Southeast Asia, and having the leading economic growth and per capita GRDP in the period of 2026–2030. It has set a target of posting average annual GRDP growth of 9–10 percent, and GRDP per capita is projected to trend around US$13,000–US$14,000 in 2030.

The HCMC People's Committee has proposed 10 key solutions, focusing on rapid and sustainable economic development; completing and implementing a strategy for high-tech industrial development; promoting the digital economy, sharing economy, circular economy, and green economy; mobilizing resources to build HCMC into a global attractive destination with synchronized, modern, and civilized infrastructure; becoming a leading hub for the digital economy, digital society, and a center for economics, finance, trade, culture, education, and science and technology in Vietnam, gradually developing to match the level of major cities around the world.

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of the city, Bui Ta Hoang Vu emphasizes that infrastructure must be the top priority in 2025 and the 2026-2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

The Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of the city, Bui Ta Hoang Vu, said that the city is urgently submitting two major urban master plans to the Prime Minister that are expected to be kicked off in 2025. Therefore, he emphasized that infrastructure must be the top priority in 2025 and the 2026-2030 period.

Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam proposed that besides developing the city into a multi-center urban area, the southern economic center should focus on upgrading and restructuring existing urban areas and developing residential areas by following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Director of the Department of Science and Technology, Nguyen Viet Dung petitioned for a promotion of science and technology, including completing infrastructure, creating special mechanisms and policies for science and technology, attracting talents, and encouraging the business community to actively participate.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh