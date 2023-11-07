HCMC strengthens relations with Japan’s Osaka prefecture

Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Van Dung on November 6 received a delegation of the Friendship Parliamentarians’ Association of Japan’s Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji.

Speaking at the meeting, Dung said that based on the fine Vietnam-Japan relations, the city has conducted effective cooperation activities with Japanese localities.

Collaboration between the metropolis and Osaka prefecture is one of the most vibrant and effective cooperative relationships in the city's local-level international cooperation.

He proposed the association intensify its collaboration with HCMC in the fields of infrastructure, innovation, green economy, green energy, and biotechnology.

Dung also showed his hope that Japanese parliamentarians will continue to encourage Japanese businesses to come to his city to seek cooperation opportunities and promote cultural exchange activities and proposed the Japanese government choose the city as a venue for cultural and people-to-people exchange programs.

Wada Kenji said that his working visit to Vietnam, including HCMC, on the occasion of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations aims to seek and promote cooperation opportunities between Osaka and Vietnam, especially in tourism, and share information about the World Expo 2025 Osaka with authorities and the business community of HCMC.

He committed to providing information about the Vietnamese city’s potential, strengths, and development orientation to the Japanese Government and business community, and affirmed the desire to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese largest economic hub in areas of mutual interest such as tourism and education to contribute to consolidating the developing Japan-Vietnam relations.