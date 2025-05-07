HCMC strengthens disaster prevention and control, search and rescue

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a directive on strengthening disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue in 2025 in the city.

HCMC implements emergency response plan for typhoon Yagi in September 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of the city, weather conditions, incidents, and natural disasters are always unexpected and will certainly continue to develop in a complex and unpredictable manner. Therefore, it is necessary to have the drastic, synchronous, and timely participation of the entire political system to always be ready to respond to natural disasters and to minimize risks of damage.

To proactively prevent and effectively respond to natural disasters and accidents, minimizing damage and contributing to the successful achievement of the city’s socio-economic goals in 2025, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has requested all government levels and agencies to continue implementing disaster prevention and control and search and rescue tasks in a smooth and efficient manner. The implementation must not be disrupted by organizational restructuring, especially emergency natural disaster response activities.

The directive also calls on all the levels and agencies to focus on strengthening management, prevention, coordination, and response capacities at the grassroots level, especially in high-risk areas. The tasks must be completed no later than May 2025. The units must submit results to the HCMC Command of Civil Defense, Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue for creating a report to send to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh