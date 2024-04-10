HCMC strengthens cooperation with German firms

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan on April 10 received former Vice-Chancellor, former Minister of Health and Minister of Economics and Technology of Germany Philipp Rösler.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hailing the visit, Hoan said that the city is experiencing an economic transition stage towards green growth and digital transformation, and has high demand for technological change, digital transformation, and digital government building, which is a great chance for German firms to engage in the city’s development process in the future.

With their potential and experience, German businesses can cooperate with the city in such priority areas for development as investing and building new industrial park with new and advanced technologies, especially microchip, electronics, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, he said.

The city leader expressed his hope that German firms will share experience and consultations, and cooperate with the city in building a centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the city within the global network of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He said he hopes the firms will continue to cooperate with the city in finance supply, technology transfer and investment in local infrastructure projects, including urban railway lines.

The city is ready to provide optimal conditions for businesses of the two sides to meet and seek partnership opportunities, bringing benefits to both sides.

For his part, Rösler said that German enterprises highly value the potential and position of Ho Chi Minh City in the Vietnamese economy, and want to make their presence in the city and contribute to its development.

He held that the city's priority development areas are also the strong areas of German businesses, adding that they want to cooperate with the city in the fields of digital transformation and consultation, and seeking financial investment for development projects in the city as well as building the Fourth Industrial Revolution center.

Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA Global Economic Network), the head of the delegation, expressed his hope that the visit will help build a bridge for the business communities of Germany and Vietnam as well as HCMC and German localities in areas of shared interest.

He showed impression at the dynamic development of the Vietnamese economy, affirming that German firms hope to contribute to economic development of Ho Chi Minh City, especially in areas of their strengths and the city’s priority such as digital transformation, pharmaceuticals and health care, innovation, and urban environmental pollution settlement.

Germany currently ranks 14th among the 122 countries and territories investing in HCMC with 244 projects worth over US$378 million.

Currently, the city is hosting 40 representative offices of German economic organisations.

VNA