Ho Chi Minh City enhances management of old state-owned homes

Ho Chi Minh City is intensifying measures to better manage older state-owned housing, aiming to ensure more effective and transparent use.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed a directive conveying instructions from the city’s chairman regarding the management of old housing units under state ownership.

Under the directive, the municipal Department of Construction is tasked with coordinating with the Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies to collect, update and manage data on public housing within the national housing information system. The department will also review and advise on fulfilling the responsibilities of the state ownership representative.

Ba Ria–Vung Tau Administrative–Political Center, located in Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Agencies directly responsible for managing these assets, including the Ho Chi Minh City Housing Management and Business Company Limited, the Housing Management and Construction Inspection Center and commune- and ward-level public service companies, are required to strengthen oversight of the housing stock assigned to them. They must also work closely with local authorities to review and complete procedures for establishing full state ownership of the properties under their management.

At the grassroots level, commune- and ward-level People’s Committees are instructed to regularly review housing and land inventories, coordinate with relevant units to provide necessary information, and process related documentation. The response time for such requests must not exceed 15 days from receipt.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong