HCMC steps up measures to ensure traffic order, safety

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee signed a directive on behalf of the HCMC Chairman, calling for continued, coordinated, and effective measures to ensure traffic order and safety across the city on the afternoon of Sep 24.

HCMC strengthens measures to ensure traffic order and safety.

Under the directive, the HCMC Police have been tasked with taking the lead in studying and proposing amendments to the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, including the possible introduction of supplementary penalties such as community service. At the same time, police forces are required to step up strict enforcement against major traffic violations that are the leading causes of accidents, focusing on six thematic groups of offenses identified by the Ministry of Public Security since early 2025.

The HCMC Department of Construction has been assigned to develop the “Safe Traffic City” master plan, aimed at accelerating the shift from private to public transport, setting a clear roadmap for emission standards, and promoting green mobility. The department is also tasked with coordinating the removal of illegal structures encroaching on railway safety corridors and implementing maintenance plans for national highways under municipal management.

HCMC rolls out multiple measures to enhance traffic safety.

Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Education and Training will design a management framework for students operating electric bicycles, e-motorbikes, and vehicles under 50cc. It will also coordinate with the traffic police to strengthen education on safe traffic practices among students.

The HCMC Department of Finance is instructed to allocate funding for the repair and reinforcement of critical points in the city’s transport infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels, and railway crossings.

Notably, commune-level People’s Committees and Traffic Safety Boards will be reorganized to directly design and implement grassroots-level traffic safety plans, especially in localities with railway lines running through.

The People’s Committee emphasized that in the course of implementation, if units and local authorities encounter challenges beyond their jurisdiction, they must promptly report to the Department of Construction for consolidation and submission to the HCMC People’s Committee for review and resolution.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan