HCMC sports confidently enters new era

Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its leading position in national sports with outstanding achievements in both domestic and international competitions.

This success is a foundation and motivation for the city's sports sector to enter a new era of development, setting ambitious goals and expectations.

A driving force in Vietnamese sports

In 2025, the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand will be the most important event for Vietnamese sports. HCMC is committed to making a significant contribution to the national delegation’s success at this regional competition.

According to Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the city remains dedicated to supporting elite coaches and athletes selected for the national team. The goal is for HCMC to rank among the top three contributors of medals to the Vietnamese delegation at SEA Games 33.

For the 2025 national athletics team, HCMC has five representatives, namely Le Thi Cam Dung, Ha Thi Thu, Pham Quynh Giang, Nguyen Thanh Vy, and Phan Thanh Binh. Among them, high jumpers Quynh Giang and Thanh Vy are expected to deliver strong performances on the regional stage.

According to Mr. Cao Thanh Van, Head Coach of the national athletics team at the HCMC National Sports Training Center, Quynh Giang and Thanh Vy are two key athletes receiving special investment to secure gold medals in the high jump event at SEA Games 33. Based on their performance metrics, technical progress, and focused training, the national coaching staff has high expectations for both athletes.

At the most recent SEA Games in 2023 in Cambodia, Thailand’s Thanlada Thongchomphunut won the women’s high jump gold with a height of 1.79m, while Vietnam’s Pham Thi Diem took silver with 1.77m. These marks are in line with recent performances by Quynh Giang and Thanh Vy.

At the 2024 National Athletics Championships—an important selection event for the national team—Pham Quynh Giang claimed gold with a jump of 1.79m. Earlier, at the Thailand Open 2024, she secured another gold with 1.81m, while Thanh Vy earned silver with 1.77m.

The national fencing team has also begun preparations for 2025, with HCMC contributing ten athletes, including standouts like Nguyen Tien Nhat, Nguyen Phuoc Den, and Truong Tran Nhat Minh.

HCMC epee fencers win team gold at SEA Games 32.

For years, HCMC has been a powerhouse in men’s epee, winning gold medals at multiple SEA Games. Under the guidance of Coach Nguyen Thi Kim Nga, the team is determined to defend its men’s team epee title while also targeting an individual gold.

Following in the footsteps of Nguyen Tien Nhat, who has long been Vietnam’s top epee fencer, Nguyen Phuoc Den has demonstrated outstanding progress and is now a key investment focus.

Nguyen Phuoc Den narrowly missed qualification for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after taking bronze at the Olympic qualifying tournament, where only gold medalists secured berths. However, with back-to-back individual golds at the 2023 and 2024 National Fencing Championships, he is seen as Vietnam’s strongest contender for individual gold at SEA Games 33.

HCMC gears up for the 2026 National Sports Festival

Alongside preparations for SEA Games 33, HCMC is also focused on a major milestone—the 10th National Sports Festival in 2026. Expected to welcome 12,000 athletes, the event marks the city’s return as host after two decades.

Despite being a leading contributor to Vietnamese sports, HCMC has not hosted a large-scale national or international sporting event in years, which has somewhat affected its stature. The 2026 National Sports Festival present an opportunity to upgrade sports infrastructure, reaffirm its position, and showcase its organizational capabilities.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, stated that since late 2024, key venues—including Thong Nhat Stadium, Phu Tho Sports Arena, Phu Tho Sports Training Center, Hoa Lu Stadium, and the Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club—have been undergoing renovations to ensure top-tier facilities for the event.

Nearly VND1 trillion has been allocated for upgrades and renovations in preparation for the 2026 National Sports Festival. These venues are expected to host Olympic sports events, the main competitions of the festival, and must therefore meet the highest standards.

Thong Nhat Stadium in District 10, one of HCMC's most historic sports landmarks, is a focal point of the renovation efforts. Recognized as the face of the city's sports scene, its restoration has garnered significant attention from both city leaders and the public.

With an investment of over VND149 billion, the project aims to enhance conditions for elite athletes while also improving facilities for the general public. According to the plan, stands A, C, and D will be renovated with functional facilities, including athlete rooms, VIP areas, doping testing rooms, medical stations, and hygiene facilities. Upgrades will also be made to the football field, running track, drainage system, and grass surface, with the playing field expanded by 2.5 meters at both goal ends, ensuring timely completion for the 2026 National Sports Festival.

By hosting the sports festival, HCMC reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its position as a driving force in Vietnamese sports.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan