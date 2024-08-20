HCMC, Port of Koper work for cooperation in provision of port services

During their visit to Slovenia on August 19, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation worked with the Port of Koper – the southern gateway to Europe.

At the conference

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, held a working session at the Port of Koper. At the meeting, representatives from the Port of Koper emphasized its significance for Southeast Asian businesses, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Port of Koper is the first landing point for cargo ships operating on the route from southeast Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal.

In 2023, the Port of Koper signed a strategic cooperation agreement with VinFast Group. The Port of Koper’s current development goal includes continuing to establish new projects which are oriented toward energy self-sufficiency and collaboration with global partners, including Vietnam.

Slovenia is expected to send a working delegation to visit Vietnam in September 2024, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Through this visit, the Port of Koper managers hoped for deeper exchanges and exploration of cooperation opportunities in the future. Luka Koper (or the Port of Koper) is Slovenia's only port and it is of key strategic importance for Slovenia.

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai informed the development orientation of seaports in Ho Chi Minh City. According to him, the southern largest city plays a crucial role as a special urban area, the economic flagship of the country, and a center for economic, cultural, scientific, and technological exchange on an international scale.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing specific mechanisms and policies related to strategic investment, urban management, resources, environment, science, technology, and priority sectors to attract strategic investors.

Ho Chi Minh City orients to the development of the port into special seaports, specifically by constructing an international transshipment port in Can Gio, which will be modern and environmentally friendly. This port cluster aims to become a large-scale international transshipment hub in Asia and globally.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai (L) gifts a representative of the Port of Koper

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is studying the management model of the Port of Koper serves as a strategic reference in developing its seaport planning. He hoped that leaders of the Port of Koper would collaborate with businesses in Ho Chi Minh City to establish logistics centers, manage and operate port services, develop transportation infrastructure for seaport connection and create green ports that meet European and international standards.

