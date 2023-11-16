HCMC, Shanghai exchange experiences in building financial center

A high-ranking delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited the Shanghai Municipal Committee of Finance and Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau on November 15.

The delegation of HCMC led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen within the framework of the working trip to the People's Republic of China from November 13 to November 18.

There, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen informed that Ho Chi Minh City is urgently implementing Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, comprising building an international financial and business center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is promptly preparing to build the center.

With experience in building the Shanghai International Financial Center, the HCMC Party chief hoped that the Shanghai Municipal Committee of Finance and Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau would share experiences in the process of building a regional and international financial center.

At the working session, delegates shared experiences on building a financial center model, mechanisms and policies, legal framework and system of legal regulations related to the construction, management and operation of a financial center.

Additionally, the sides shared policies to support and lure international investors, financial institutions, multinational firms and so on to take part in the financial center ecosystem.

Besides, the delegates also focused on sharing experiences in combining traditional financial centers with models of the Center for Supporting Innovative Start-ups, technological incubators and financial technology ecosystems (Fintech).

Xin Yadong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Financial Work in Shanghai and Ge Ping, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau shared information and experience in the process of building and operating the Shanghai International Financial Center along with experiences, mechanisms and policies to attract high-quality local and international human resources to the center, especially top domestic and international experts involved in the two agencies of Shanghai Municipal Committee of Finance and Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau.

Additionally, there are mechanisms to encourage and create conditions for international financial institutions in Shanghai, contributing to the development of Shanghai.

Right after the working session, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City visited and paid a field survey to the Shanghai Suhe MixC World project in Shanghai City which covers 42,000 square meters of urban green land area, headquarters of Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, Hongqiao intersection which is one of the largest traffic intersections in China and the world.

Accordingly, the Hongqiao intersection has an area of more than 26 square kilometers including Hongqiao International Airport which operates as a transit point for five subway lines, high-speed trains to Beijing and Maglev trains connecting to Pudong Airport.