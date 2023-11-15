HCMC, China’s Yunnan Province promote cooperation

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received the visiting President of Yunnan Province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Liu Xiaokai on November 14.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received the visiting President of Yunnan Province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Liu Xiaokai on November 14, discussing cooperation between the two localities in the time to come.

Mr. Hoan underlined that the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people always value the traditional neighborliness with the Party, government, and people of China. HCMC has set up friendly ties with eight Chinese provinces, he said.

Agreeing with Yunnan’s cooperation proposals, he stated that the two localities’ geographical differences present opportunities for them to complement each other in their development process. HCMC is ready to further promote joint activities between the sides’ authorities and people toward soon translating collaboration ideas into specific programs and projects.

Expressing a desire to work with HCMC to elevate the localities’ ties to new heights, Liu stated Yunnan wants to increase their high-ranking delegation exchange as well as inter-department, inter-sector, economic, and trade cooperation.

Yunnan encourages and supports local enterprises to seek investment and trade opportunities in HCMC and vice versa, he affirmed. He also proposed that the southern economic hub create favorable conditions for Yunnan enterprises to participate in its market.

Yunnan wants to further step up the sides’ people-to-people and cultural exchange serving their increasing mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation, he said.