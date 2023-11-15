Ho Chi Minh City's high-ranking delegation visits China

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen arrived in Shanghai, beginning an official visit to China from November 13 – 18.

Attending the 6-day trip were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau; Vietnamese Consul General to Shanghai Nguyen The Tung; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the municipal Department of Public Security.

Within the framework of the visit to China, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials had a working session withthe Party School of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Shanghai Municipal Committee on November 14.

During this business trip, one of the contents that the city’s delegation wants to research and learn about is the human resource development strategy and building a contingent of cadres and civil servants of Shanghai, especially policies and solutions to attract high-quality human resources for public sector agencies.

Over the past years, Ho Chi Minh City has invested in and developed HCMC Cadre Academy into a public education and training facility in both forms of a political school at the provincial level and a postgraduate training establishment.

As of present, the academy has provided training courses in political theory and state management skills to tens of thousands of officials, civil servants, and public employees of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, contributing to improving the quality of human resources for the political system.

In the coming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy will be developed into a facility for undergraduate education and postgraduate training to provide a contingent of high-quality cadres and civil servants and a place to perform tasks of research and implementation of policies, science, and technology services.

The Party School of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Shanghai Municipal Committee trains Party cadres and political theory researchers. The Shanghai Administration Institute gives lessons to civil servants, public managers, and policy researchers, conducts social science research, and provides policy consultation.

In addition, the school’s leaders shared goals, programs, and training programs on improving skills for students and cadres. The training programs focus on training, fostering theory, working capacity, and knowledge.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tan Phat, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy raised six key issues of the relationship between local schools and the Party Central Committee in training cadres, issuing financial mechanism, and summarizing policy practice activities.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Duc Hai was interested in the difficulties and challenges in training cadres and leaders of the Party School of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Shanghai Municipal Committee.

The Party School of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Shanghai Municipal Committee asked lecturers to visit local units to gain more practical experience in teaching and their lectures to meet requirements for comprehension, accuracy, profundity, and thoroughness.

On the same day, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials visited the Shanghai East Library. The new 115,000 square meters library that was inaugurated in 2002 is the biggest library in the country. It can provide nearly 6,000 seats and more than 1,200 academic events every year, and receive 4 million visitors a year. Shanghai's new library houses 4.8 million books. As a large, modern, and multi-functional public library, the facility also pays homage to Chinese traditional culture through its design evoking Taihu stones, or ancient Chinese scholars’ rocks emphasizing creativity, collaboration, and public art.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation previously met the Party Secretary of Pudong New Area, Zhu Zhisong at the headquarters of the Pudong People's Government on November 13.

The two leaders shared information about the strengths of the two localities, and policies and mechanisms to attract investment capital for urban development, construction, and formation of a financial center.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, the visit taken by the high-ranking delegation of the southern metropolis aims to strengthen and promote friendly and cooperative relations between the southern metropolis and Chinese key localities. On this occasion, the city’s leaders also introduced specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development stated in Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly to partners.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities exchange and share experiences on typical models in the fields of training civil servants, planning, urban areas, finance, science and technology, and innovation and creativity, contributing to promoting economic diplomacy activities, attracting high-quality investment, and promoting trade exchange between the city and Chinese localities.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and leaders of Chinese localities have good friendly and cooperative relations, and regularly send letters and telegrams of congratulations on national holidays of the two nations in general and the two cities in particular.

According to data as of the end of 2022, China ranks 18 among 116 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City with 453 valid investment projects worth a total direct investment capital of about US$255 million, mainly in the sectors of wholesale and retail, repair of cars and motorbikes, processing industry, information and communications, transportation, warehousing, construction, healthcare, real estate.

Currently, there are 66 representative offices of Chinese businesses operating in the southern economic hub, including six new representative offices established in 2022.

Marking the Ho Chi Minh City delegation’s visit to Shanghai, Vietjet opened a new route connecting the Vietnamese southern economic hub to the bustling and vibrant city of China.

The budget carrier will offer seven return flights per week, starting on December 1 with a flight time of over four hours between Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Pudong International Airport in Shanghai.

Vietjet has launched a big promotional program to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2024), the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between HCMC and Shanghai (1994- 2024) to open more opportunities to develop high-end products and services, trade connectivity, attract investment, and further promote trade relations, culture, education, people-to-people exchange between the two cities and two countries.