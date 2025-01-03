Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC sets to achieve one square meter of green space per capita by 2030

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of achieving at least one square meter of green space per capita and additional ten hectares of public green areas by 2030.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on January 2 submitted a report to the municipal People's Committee summarizing the Program for the Development of Parks and Public Green Spaces in Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2020-2025.

Ho Chi Minh City strives to have at least one square meter of green space per capita and additional ten hectares of public green area by 2030. (Photo: Thanh Hien)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the program aims to increase the city's public green areas by ten hectares; plant and renovate 30,000 trees; increase public park land by 150 hectares and public park space by 0.65 square meters per capita, based on an estimated population of ten million.

So far, the city has developed 237.51 hectares of public parks, reaching 158 percent of the target; 54.04 hectares of public green areas, achieving 540 percent of the target; and planted and renovated 42,534 trees, achieving 140 percent of the target.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City strives to have at least one square meter of green space per capita and additional ten hectares of public green areas.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

