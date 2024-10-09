Ho Chi Minh City administration has just issued a decision describing specific limits on the amount of land recognized as residential property for households, individuals in the city.

HCMC sets land area limits for residential purposes

The Decision No. 71/2024/QĐ-UBND signed by HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong specifies the limits for recognizing residential land for households and individuals who have been using land before December 18, 1980, and October 15, 1993, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Specifically, this decision regulates the processing of land registration documents, the issuance of land use rights certificates, and the documentation of ownership rights to assets on land, all of which do exceed 160 square meters per family or individual in central districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, Go Vap, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu.

Land area limit in districts 7, 12, Binh Tan, Thu Duc City, and outlying districts Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Nha Be is 200 square meters per household or individual. In the urban development planning areas of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Nha Be districts, the land plot size limit is 250 square meters per household or individual. In Can Gio district and the remaining suburban areas of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Nha Be, the limit is increased to 300 square meters per household or individual.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City regularly compiles and assesses challenges and issues. It is likely to provide recommendations and proposals to the municipal People's Committee for their review and guidance on implementation. People's Committees in districts, towns, and Thu Duc City are tasked with reviewing and accurately defining the applicable scope in accordance with this Decision and relevant regulations.

If any challenges or issues are seen during the implementation that exceed their authority, they are to report to the city People's Committee (via the Department of Natural Resources and Environment) for further consideration and guidance.

This Decision replaces the Decision No. 18/2016/QD-UBND, dated May 16, 2016, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, which regulates land use limits within the city.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan