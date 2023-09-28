HCMC sees achievements in socio-economic development

Related News HCMC succeeds in preventing recession, keeping economic growth momentum

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference on the socio-economic situation in the first 9 months of the year; key tasks, and solutions in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the city's socio-economic situation in the first nine months of the year had many achievements but it is still facing many difficulties and challenges.

Conference participants focused on discussing identifying difficulties, and obstacles and proposing solutions to promote production, business and investment activities. He requested leaders of departments and agencies to select their fundamental problems in the first 9 months of the year and solutions for these problems by the end of the year.

Reporting on the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City in the first 9 months of the year, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Pham Trung Kien said that despite many difficulties and challenges, Ho Chi Minh City has done well in its goals including preventing the decline, economic sectors with good growth rates.

Additionally, the city’s gross regional product (GRDP) in the third quarter of 2023 is estimated to increase by about 5.8 percent - 6.2 percent while it was 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Above all, in 9 months, it is estimated to increase by about 4 percent - 4.5 percent over the same period.

Specifically, the index of industrial production (IIP) in the city increased by 3.2 percent over the same period with a hike in the four key industries of 5.8 percent over the same period. Last but not least, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue are estimated to have a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent.

Total tourism revenue is estimated at VND 125,463 billion (US$5,165,440,635), up 35.8 percent over the same period in 2022. Roughly 26,994,560 domestic tourists traveled in the year, up 24.9 percent and around 3,566,557 international visitors dropped by the southern metropolis, a year-on-year increase of 69 percent. The volume of public passenger transport is estimated to reach 300 million passengers, an increase of 22.8 percent over the same period in 2022. The number of passengers using the railway is estimated to increase by 53 percent and holiday-makers at Tan Son Nhat Airport increased by 37 percent.

The number of newly established enterprises increased by 13.1 percent with a total of 37,224 enterprises. Approximately VND326,193 billion was collected for state budget revenue, reaching 69.45 percent of the year's estimate and equal to 93.65 percent over the same period.

Besides, many cultural, literary and artistic activities are pervasive, especially thoughtfully organized programs to celebrate major holidays. The Covid-19 and other epidemics in the city have been stably controlled. Community health care activities are emphasized. Sustainable poverty reduction and social security programs have been carried out well receiving more attention.

Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City acknowledged that the world economic situation continues to face many difficulties and fluctuations, the international environment is less favorable, and some markets are slow to improve, directly affecting the country’s local production in general and the city in particularly.

In addition, production orders decreased, inventory increased, and import-export turnover decreased. The number of newly established enterprises increased in quantity with a 9-percent decrease in registered capital over the same period. Worse, there was a 4.1-percent drop in FDI attraction. Although the disbursement of public investment capital is higher than the same period in absolute value, the disbursement speed is still low and falls short of the city's expectations.

In the last months of 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will focus on updating and implementing the directions of the Central Government, the Government, and the Prime Minister; resolutions and conclusions of the City Party Committee and People's Council.

Furthermore, the city will continue to concretize and implement synchronously and effectively the resolutions passed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council by resolving difficulties and problems within your authority in areas such as administrative reform, administrative procedures, real estate, taxes, land use plans, and issuance of certificates of land use rights attached to assets on land, real estate projects.

Simultaneously, the city will speed up the implementation and disbursement of public investment capital plans, and continue to implement the project to develop river embankments and riverside service economy between 2020 and 2045 and from 2020 to 2025.