HCMC seeks to expand power generation from waste, wind, and gas

Waste collection in HCMC's Tan Phu District

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, requesting the inclusion and update of potential power source projects in HCMC within the revised Power Plan VIII.

At present, the southern largest city is making investments in waste incineration power plants with a total capacity of 240 MW. Projections from HCMC indicate that the capacity derived from waste incineration is expected to rise by approximately 100 MW by the year 2030.

Nevertheless, as outlined in the Power Plan VIII and the draft revised Power Plan VIII submitted to the Government by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the allocated capacity for waste incineration power in the southern metropolis by 2030 is limited to just 124 MW.

To provide a favorable legal basis for investors to implement waste-to-energy projects, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City recommends that the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade consider adjusting the capacity scale of biomass and waste-to-power sources in the city by 2030 to at least 340MW or 249MW. This would help avoid delays where investors are ready to invest but must wait for the project to be added to the Power Plan.

The figure suggested by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for enhancement corresponds to the capacity scale sanctioned by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 1711/QD-TTg, dated December 31, 2024, which endorses the Ho Chi Minh City Planning for the period from 2021 to 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2050.

Regarding wind power, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has proposed that the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade consider including two offshore wind power projects in Can Gio—one with a capacity of 2,000MW and the other with 4,000MW—into the implementation plan for the adjusted Power Plan VIII. This inclusion would provide the necessary foundation for the city to proceed with the next steps.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, investing in two Can Gio wind power projects is very necessary because the Can Gio area is planned as the Can Gio Sea-Encroaching Urban Area Project and the Free Trade Zone associated with the Can Gio International Transit Port to develop in the direction of a green port, so a large source of clean energy is needed.

The municipal People's Committee has proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade submit the adjusted Hiep Phuoc LNG Power Plant Phase 2 project to the Government for inclusion in Power Plan VIII. The project would have an initial capacity of 1,500MW, with the potential to expand to 3,000MW, and is slated to operate from 2029 to 2030. This proposal comes alongside the city's support for wind power and waste-to-energy initiatives.

By staff writers- Translated by Anh Quan