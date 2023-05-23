HCMC seeks stronger cooperation with RoK's Incheon

HCMC wants to further strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Metropolitan Council, especially in sports, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council made a statement at a reception for visiting Chairman of the Incheon Metropolitan Council Heo Shick on May 23.

He said HCMC has established friendly and cooperative relations with seven RoK cities, adding that the municipal People's Council signed cooperation agreements with the RoK’s Incheon and Busan Metropolitan Councils.

He went on to say that the relationship between the city and its Korean partners has developed very well, achieving many positive results.

HCMC is home to about 80,000 people and some 2,000 firms from the RoK, which make positive contributions to local development and serve as a bridge to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The official said that HCMC is ready to create the most favorable conditions for the Korean businesses and community here.

For his part, Heo Shick said the strong developments in RoK-Vietnam relations, especially in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, sports, and people-to-people exchange, show that the two countries are working together to foster RoK-Vietnam friendship and cooperation, contributing to building the common prosperity of Asia.

He suggested that the Incheon Metropolitan Council and the People's Council of HCMC continue to promote delegation exchange, share experience in organizing activities of people-elected agencies, and bolster cooperation between the two localities.