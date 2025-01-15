HCMC seeks cooperation with Belgium on climate change mitigation

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with Mr. Karl Van den Bossche, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, during his visit and working session in the city, on January 15.

During the meeting, Mr. Karl Van den Bossche expressed his pleasure at witnessing Vietnam's strong development, including HCMC, the country's economic hub. Highlighting 73 years of excellent bilateral relations, he noted Belgium's consistent focus on fostering cooperation with Vietnam, including its support for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.

The Belgian Ambassador stated that on October 5, 2023, Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives passed a resolution supporting Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin with unanimous approval from all 134 members, making it the first parliament in the world to adopt such a resolution. Regarding economic collaboration, Mr. Karl Van den Bossche shared that many Belgian enterprises are eager to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

Expressing gratitude for the goodwill shown by the Belgian Government and people, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai remarked that as a country that has endured immense wartime suffering, Vietnam has risen above challenges with its own efforts and international support. He emphasized Vietnam's readiness to move beyond the past and focus on the future, without forgetting its history. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai noted Vietnam's appreciation for international friends like Belgium, who empathize with and understand the nation's sacrifices, thus helping to share the truth and advocate for justice.

As the nation’s economic leader, HCMC hopes that Mr. Karl Van den Bossche will act as a bridge to encourage Belgian businesses to invest in areas like climate change mitigation and agricultural exports. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed optimism that both sides can leverage the advantages of the Vietnam-European Union Free Trade Agreement to enhance economic cooperation and foster connections between localities in the two countries, further strengthening the long-standing Vietnam-Belgium relationship.

