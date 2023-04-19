HCMC seeking ways to promote green growth

HCMC is developing a specific route for each aspect to reach the aim of carbon neutrality by 2050, as stated in the formal scientific discussion ‘Establishing and Developing Green Economy in HCMC’, held by the HCMC Institute for Development Studies.



Chairwoman Vu Kim Hanh of the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products stressed at the beginning of the discussion that green economy has displayed its effects on nearly all fields of the society. It is a tough challenge for businesses unable to convert to green production or farmers incapable of proving their produce being grown on natural forest land to export their goods.

On a larger scale, if HCMC and Vietnam in general cannot adopt solutions to turn the current infrastructure (traffic, logistics, waste treatment, energy) into more environmentally friendly one, it is extremely difficult for them to attract more international investments.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Thanh Binh stated that for Vietnam to fulfill the net zero carbon emissions by 2025, the Government must introduce policies effective enough to raise the awareness of the public, while preparing strong legal corridors, mechanisms, finance, and technologies to support all economic sectors to transfer into greener activities like changing from fossil fuel to recycling energy.

The agricultural sector needs to consider making plant products that are environmentally safe from the growing stage to the waste treatment phase while increasing the surface area for forest.

To reach the aim of green growth, HCMC needs to immediately apply the three measures of

_Clearly identifying the target of having Net Zero by 2050 and using that target as the foundation to support the energy, industry, infrastructure fields in reducing their dependence on fossil fuel and to create the ability to protect itself from climate change;

_Boosting the transformation of manufacturing and daily activities into greener ones using clean energy.

_Closely monitoring the changes in international markets to timely introduce suitable support policies to businesses, along with specific supplement policies for the banking-finance sector to stimulate necessary investments from both the public and private sides.

More importantly, it is essential to mobilize various financial sources from domestic and foreign organizations (public and private financial sources, banks, green stocks, green bonds) to fulfill the aim of Net Zero by 2050.