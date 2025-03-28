HCMC secures VND475 billion in NGO aid

This was highlighted at the 2024 year-end review of NGO activities, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on March 28. Mr. Do Viet Ha, Chairman of HUFO and Head of the Foreign NGO Task Force in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed gratitude for the support and contributions of foreign NGOs, recognizing their crucial role in advancing the city’s humanitarian and development programs.

Mr. Do Viet Ha, Chairman of HUFO and Head of the Foreign NGO Task Force in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the meeting.

According to HUFO representatives, Ho Chi Minh City has been recognized for its effective collaboration with foreign NGOs, maximizing aid across diverse sectors such as community development, healthcare, education, and social welfare. These partnerships have significantly contributed to the city’s socio-economic growth and the successful implementation of key development programs.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and HUFO honored foreign NGOs for their impactful and effective contributions to humanitarian projects in the city.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan