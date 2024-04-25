HCMC Secretary: Building Ho Chi Minh City more beautiful

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the city is making efforts and determination to build Ho Chi Minh City to be a more beautiful city.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee April 24 organized a meeting to review the country’s history celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Reviewing the nation's glorious historical traditions, including the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the April 30, 1975 resounding victory, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed that this is an opportunity to review the tradition as well as honor historical values and remind the young generation to have gratitude to those scarifying for the country’s freedom.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and retired military and police officials (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Successive generations have deep gratitude towards the generals, officers, soldiers, young volunteers, frontline workers and soldiers and people participating in the Dien Bien Phu victory by doing practical actions, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen

Accordingly, the entire machinery of the state and HCMC dwellers and residents in the country are determined to build a peaceful and strong Vietnam as per Uncle Ho and prior generations’ wishes. In particular, the city is urgently implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 31 and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98.

Ho Chi Minh City is making efforts and determination to become a more beautiful city, said Secretary Nguyen Van Nen. Furthermore, the city continues to mobilize synergy, exploiting potentials, advantages, and strategic locations to promote rapid and sustainable development.

At the same time, the southern metropolis is focusing on completing the goals and tasks set by the 11th Congress to prepare for the 12th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the 14th Party Congress.

According to him, the city will continue to promote its internal dynamism and creativity.

Secretary Nen also believed that with the determination of the political system and city inhabitants, the city would overcome difficulties and challenges to gain achievements. Moreover, Ho Chi Minh City will meet the criteria of a smart urban, service and industrial city playing the leading role and growth engine of the Southern key economic region and the country.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan