Sai Gon Giai Phong affirms role as leading Party newspaper

The Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on June 27, convened its 16th Congress for the 2025–2030 term. Attending the event was Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies.

Defining a core political mission

In her address, Deputy Secretary Le Thi Hong Nga praised the SGGP Party Committee for its outstanding achievements during the past term, affirming SGGP's role as a key press agency not only for HCMC but also for the country at large.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2030 term—an era expected to bring significant transformations—HCMC is entering a new phase of development that demands greater speed, quality, and leadership capacity. Against this backdrop, Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga emphasized that SGGP must clearly define its special political role in building the Party, advancing the city’s development, and adapting to emerging trends in digital and technological media.

She urged SGGP to focus on formulating strategic solutions and roadmaps to effectively implement the city's media restructuring policy. This includes robust investment in digital journalism and the development of a comprehensive, multi-platform media ecosystem.

The SGGP Party Committee, she added, should reinforce its leadership role in shaping public opinion, offering critical policy commentary, and safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation. In today's context, journalism must go beyond informing—it must guide public consciousness, inspire communities, promote positive values, and confront distorted or erroneous viewpoints head-on.

Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga expressed her hope that SGGP would produce more investigative and thought-provoking articles that demonstrated political courage, sharp thinking, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to the Party and the people.

“Starting July 1, HCMC will embark on a new chapter of urban development. I expect SGGP not only to reflect on these changes but to actively propose viable solutions in areas such as green growth, digital economy, and building a civilized, modern, and compassionate city. SGGP must take the lead in fostering consensus and unlocking the creativity and solidarity of HCMC as it joins the nation in stepping into a new era—an era of national rise,” she added.

Alongside this, the SGGP Party Committee is expected to enhance its leadership capacity and combat readiness. It must continue to serve as the political nucleus guiding all professional and operational activities, while also promoting social responsibility, compassion, and community engagement—qualities that have defined SGGP over its 50-year journey.

Expanding digital platforms and multimedia journalism

In his report to the congress, SGGP Party Secretary Nguyen Thanh Loi highlighted the strides made during the 2020–2025 term. In addition to its traditional print edition, SGGP has actively diversified its content offerings on its digital platforms. Staying true to its mission as the voice of the Party, government, and people of HCMC, SGGP has consistently delivered timely, accurate, and comprehensive information on Party directives and State policies.

The newspaper has proactively developed editorial plans aligned with major annual events, ensuring high-quality coverage of key milestones and political campaigns. SGGP has also produced in-depth series on breakthrough programs and flagship initiatives stemming from the 11th Party Congress of HCMC and resolutions issued by the Politburo and National Assembly concerning the city.

Signature sections such as Party Building, Following Uncle Ho's Example, Administrative Reform, Building a Livable City, and Smart City have become staples of SGGP. The paper also serves as a platform for public discourse, notably through its forum Building Urban Governance in HCMC.

Beyond journalism, SGGP has sustained impactful social programs under its brand and organized various expert-led discussions and forums that resonate with readers and policymakers alike.

For the next term, the SGGP Party Committee aims to build a truly clean and strong organization—one that serves as the political nucleus steering its journalists toward fulfilling their mission with integrity, professional excellence, and strong ethical values. It seeks to train a new generation of journalists with firm political convictions, professional competence, and a deep sense of public service, maintaining SGGP’s position as one of the country’s leading Party-affiliated newspapers. SGGP also plans to strengthen both its print and digital arms, modernize its organizational structure for optimal efficiency, and adopt new mindsets and work methods in line with global media trends.

On this occasion, the SGGP Party Committee presented Certificates of Merit to two collectives and 19 individuals for their exceptional achievements and their exemplary adherence to the ideology, ethics, and style of President Ho Chi Minh during the 2020–2025 term.

