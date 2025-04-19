HCMC, Russia strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Khovanskaya Galina, on April 18.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Khovanskaya Galina, on April 18. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed his joy in welcoming Ms. Khovanskaya Galina and the delegation from the Russian Federal Assembly's State Duma on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

He also congratulated the Russian Federation and the Russian people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945–2024).

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated the relationship between Vietnam and Russia in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Russia in particular.

He affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the Soviet Union's sincere support during Vietnam's revolutionary struggle and nation-building efforts.

Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly cooperative relations with many localities in Russia and held several exchanges and collaboration activities, specifically including regular visits by leaders from both sides and economic and cultural promotional events.

As of now, Russia has 74 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total capital of more than US$50 million.

With a long-standing history of cooperation, the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the two sides would continue to strengthen trade and investment collaboration, particularly in areas of mutual interest and strength such as energy development, nuclear technology, and tourism in the coming time.

Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Khovanskaya Galina, said that the visit to Ho Chi Minh City once again affirmed the strong friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

She hoped that the business trip would continuously further promote the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and the Russian Federation, making it more concrete through exchanges and activities to share experiences in areas of mutual strength.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh