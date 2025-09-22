HCMC reviews non-specialized staff at commune level

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 22 issued conclusions on the implementation of the two-tier local government model in the city’s Party organization from September 1–15.

The Standing Commission of the municipal Party Committee commended the Party Committee’s Organization Commission for proactively reviewing and reporting on the progress of this model.

At the same time, the Standing Commission assigned the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee to take the lead and direct efforts to streamline the organizational structure of departments, agencies and public non-business units under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference reviewing public investment disbursement over the first nine months of 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Standing Commission of the municipal Party Committee also instructed the review and restructuring of project management boards and commune-level site clearance boards, as well as urgent planning for the management and use of surplus office buildings at both city and commune levels.

The Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee was tasked with directing the city government to review and propose regulations on titles, staffing levels and certain regimes and policies for non-specialized staff at the commune level, as well as for those directly involved in neighborhood and hamlet activities; and must determine funding allocations for commune-level political and social organizations and for neighborhood and hamlet operations across Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the Organization Commission for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was assigned to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, party committees, advisory bodies and relevant agencies to organize training and capacity-building courses for grassroots party committee members and inspection commission members.

The Standing Commission of the municipal Party Committee underscores the importance of regularly tracking the model’s implementation, with updates submitted weekly to its leadership and every two weeks to the Party Committee’s Standing Commission.

The Standing Commission for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also has instructed the Party Committee’s Inspection Commission to align with the requirements of the Central Inspection Commission, and consult and propose the establishment of inspection and supervision teams for commune-level party committees in operating the two-tier local government model.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong