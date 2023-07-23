HCMC receives over 460 MICE visitors from India

The HCMC Tourism Department in coordination with the Asia Destination Management Joint Stock Company received a delegation of more than 460 MICE visitors from India who arrived in the city in the late evening of July 22.

During the five-day trip to the southern metropolis, the visitors will visit HCMC War Remnants Museum, Saigon Central Post Office, Ben Thanh Market, Sai Gon Square shopping mall, Cu Chi Tunnel; and enjoy Vietnamese and Indian food.

The delegation’s visit contributed to the city’s tourism recovery as well as promoting images of Vietnam in general and HCMC, particularly as one of the attractive destinations in Southeast Asia to the Indian market.

HCMC is focusing on investing and exploiting MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, targeting high-spending visitors. The city’s tourism sector will be interested in improving the quality of services and renewing products to attract visitors and develop HCMC into one of the most lively cities in Southeast Asia and Asia.

Parthanil Ghosh, President of HDFC ERGO General Insurance's retail business, said that enterprises want to organize trips to Vietnam for their employees and clients, a beautiful country with many development opportunities. In this visit, the delegation will take trips to provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta and hope to join tours to Hanoi and central coastal localities the next time.