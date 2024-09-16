HCMC receives Fujian delegation

On the morning of September 16, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, welcomed a delegation from Fujian Province, China.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien (R), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, receives Mr. Chen Dong, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress.

The delegation, led by Mr. Chen Dong, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress, was visiting HCMC.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien expressed his pleasure in receiving the Fujian delegation, highlighting that the relationship between Vietnam and China, particularly between HCMC and various Chinese localities, has grown increasingly effective in recent years. He also expressed confidence that this visit would strengthen the cooperative and friendly ties between HCMC and Fujian Province further.

Discussing the natural and geographical similarities between HCMC and Fujian Province, Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien of the HCMC People’s Council emphasized that as the country’s economic leader, HCMC places great importance on investing in climate change mitigation and green growth for sustainable development. He expressed hope that in the future, HCMC and Fujian Province would engage in more in-depth working sessions to exchange and study these topics.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Chen Dong, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress.

Regarding the key activities of the HCMC People’s Council, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien noted that during its 10th term, the council has held 17 sessions, passing many significant resolutions that have contributed to the city's progress.

In return, Mr. Chen Dong, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress, thanked the HCMC leaders for their warm reception. He emphasized that Chinese leadership highly values the development of relations between China and Vietnam.

Mr. Chen Dong also introduced key aspects of Fujian Province, pointing out the considerable potential for cooperation between Fujian and Vietnamese localities, including HCMC. He expressed confidence that this visit would further promote the friendship and economic ties between the two regions, strengthening the overall cooperative relationship between Vietnam and China.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan