HCMC reaps billions in savings from digital public services

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy announced the southern largest city has saved billions of Vietnamese dong through digital public service delivery.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (on the left) at the conference.

Yesterday afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh chaired a hybrid conference—both in-person and online—focused on advancing the implementation of the Project on Developing the Application of Population Data, Identification, and Electronic Authentication to Support National Digital Transformation for the 2022-2025 Period, with a Vision Toward 2030 (Project 06).

The event brought together representatives from 12 provinces and centrally-managed cities.

At the conference, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy reported that while the city has implemented numerous measures to boost the use of online public services, some goals have not been met. Specifically, these include the rate of synchronized records on the National Public Service Portal and the digitization rate of administrative procedure records.

Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to strengthening its technical infrastructure and advancing digital transformation in citizen data management. The city is also focused on organizing and overseeing the implementation of administrative procedures through a one-stop-shop model, ensuring timely, coordinated, and unified processing throughout the entire settlement process. Additionally, the city is piloting the establishment of a Public Administration Service Center.

To better put the above solutions into practice, Ho Chi Minh City suggested that the central government facilitate the connection of transmission lines and data sharing for the implementation of the one-level model as per regulations, making it easier for the city's Public Administration Service Center to operate.

Additionally, the city petitioned a list of administrative procedures for the digitization of records be made public to allow for localization of the process.

Ho Chi Minh City also proposed that ministries and central agencies coordinate to share and synchronize data on administrative procedure settlement for the city according to the proposed monthly schedule.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that currently, the city has a number of administrative procedures being handled on the portals of ministries, but the rate of sharing and synchronizing data to localities is still very slow.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that the goal of Project 06 is to deliver public services that prioritize the needs of residents with a focus on serving them effectively and with the highest level of responsibility. By transitioning public services to a digital platform and streamlining administrative procedures, significant cost savings have been achieved, amounting to thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong each year for both the state and society.

As stated by the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, the implementation of Project 06 is hindered by several limitations. The current state of database development is characterized by fragmentation and dispersion, and a comprehensive national data center has yet to be established.

Furthermore, the underlying legal framework, infrastructure, and institutional mechanisms exhibit notable gaps. The quality and quantity of the collected data do not fully meet the required standards; plus, many localities have not totally completed the implementation of crucial components in the health, justice, and land sectors.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh issued a strong call for ministries, agencies, and localities to accelerate the implementation of Project 06 through the development of detailed roadmaps and effective solutions. Urgent actions include finalizing the legal framework, providing robust guidance, training personnel, and publishing clear guidelines and criteria for management practices.

The Politburo is poised to issue a groundbreaking Resolution on digital transformation, with Project 06 as a key pillar. This step signifies the nation's unwavering commitment to digital innovation as a growth engine. To date, 49 of 79 essential public services have been made accessible on the National Public Service Portal.

Moreover, 14.8 million citizens have integrated their health information into the Electronic Health Book on VNeID, and 47 localities have successfully implemented the issuance of Judicial Records on VNeID, totaling 24,887 records as of November 13.

Over 46 million land plots in 461/705 districts nationwide have been digitized.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan