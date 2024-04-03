HCMC ready to boost cooperation potentials with Guangzhou (China)

Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to create favorable conditions for working delegations from Guangzhou City to boost cooperation opportunities.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang (Photo: Viet Dung)

This was a statement of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai at working session with a delegation from Guangzhou (China) on April 3 afternoon.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on April 3 chaired a working session with a delegation from Guangzhou (China) led by Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang.

Welcoming the working trip of the Guangzhou city delegation to Ho Chi Minh City, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai stressed that the two sides have had rooms to further develop cooperation and Ho Chi Minh City has always highly appreciated and supported the comprehensive, practical cooperation between HCMC with China’s localities, including Guangzhou city.

Regarding the HCMC - Guangzhou City relationship, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai said that in order to actualize the mutual views of leaders of the two Parties, State on fruitful neighboring relationships, the two sides needed to implement practical activities, especially in economic and trade cooperation, facilitating the favorable conditions for production and business activities of enterprises and people.

With the advantage of Vietnam’s economic hub, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the two cities have had a huge potential to boost cooperation further.

The two cities needed to strengthen the promotion of people-to-people diplomatic works as well as cooperation in the fields of science and technology, health, education, culture, high-tech planning, logistics, smart urban development and so on.

Delegates pose a photo. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Expressing thankfulness to HCMC leaders for the warm welcome, Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang said that the working session in HCMC is to more and more promote the economic and trade relationship between China and Vietnam in general and between localities of the two countries in particular, contributing to the actualization of cooperation policies of the two Parties and two countries.

Appreciating the fruitful friendship relationship between China and Vietnam, Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang expressed his impression of the achievements of HCMC in particular and Vietnam in general, as well as the similarities in terms of lifestyle and culture between the people of the two cities.

Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang shared a general view regarding the development achievements of Guangzhou during the passing time. In particular, Guo Yonghang informed that the city’s GDP in 2023 reached 4.9 percent.

Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang said that HCMC and Guangzhou have similarities being the strong driving force for the two sides to further develop that could ease mutual support for each other. According to Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang, Guangzhou City has strengths in the fields of metro, agriculture, automobiles using new energies, environment and so on.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai gives a souvenir to Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On this occasion, Secretary of Guangzhou Party Committee Guo Yonghang proposed the two sides continue to strengthen the delegation exchanges at all levels, young people exchanges, cooperation in fields of agriculture, tourism, culture, sports and education via international fairs and exhibitions to promote the mutual understanding and lift the cooperation relations.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong