HCMC put all administrative procedures on digital platforms

Implementing the 2024 work theme, departments, agencies, and localities are promoting digital transformation by operating platforms for administrative procedures for people so that all of the city's public administrations are carried out in the digital environment.

In mid-April 2024, the People's Committee of District 11’s Ward 9 announced both the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council’s Resolution No. 11 on arranging neighborhoods in the city and the ward's data management and administration system, contributing part in improving the efficiency of state management.

Chairman Nguyen Tran Binh of the People's Committee in District 11 said that the data management and administration system for Ward 9 is one of the important solutions for applying technology to manage and operate in residential quarters. Initial implementation has shown that this system provides leaders with visual display boards to serve management, administration and decision-making as well as helps support forecasts and warnings in state management. In addition, the steering committee in each residential block have tools to support neighborhood work acting as a bridge between the ward administration and the steering committee.

Meanwhile, the People's Committee in Nhuan Duc Commune of Cu Chi outlying district has deployed QR codes for all ongoing commune-level administrative procedures. The QR code system is placed at the commune People's Committee premise, parks, and public places so that people and businesses can scan the code to carry out administrative procedures anytime, anywhere.

Chairman Nguyen Minh Tri of the People's Committee of Nhuan Duc Commune said that if people wanted to carry out administrative procedures, they had to go to the commune People's Committee premises and write on paper documents in the past. On the other hand, a lot of people want to do administrative procedures after hours, so the staff of the commune authority must work every Thursday evening to help inhabitants.

After QR codes were deployed and digital signatures were applied, although the number of daily administrative procedures has not decrease, fewer residents come to the people’s committee. Subsequently, civil servants do not need to work overtime.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh said that this year, the department continues operating systems to monitor plans, reports and assessments in the digital environment. At the same time, the department publicizes the progress of items and information technology application activities at the department as well as the digital transformation index on the department's electronic portal for agencies and units to track and monitor.

The Department also attracts more experts and businesses to participate in resolving order requests on digital transformation while connecting the state, businesses, and digital transformation organizations in promoting digital transformation.

On the other hand, the department continues to promote digital transformationand handle administrative procedures in the digital environment to create favorable conditions for people and businesses. In the first quarter of 2024, the ratio of online dossiers received to the total dossiers accounts for nearly 90 percent. Specifically, papers for administrative procedure in the employment sector account for more than 93 percent while dossiers for administrative procedure in the field of employment and foreign labor management account for more than 93 percent and 100 percent. The rate of digitalized results and documents handling administrative procedures reached 99.7 percent.

According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, the application of digital transformation by departments, agencies and localities from the beginning of the year until now has achieved many positive results, demonstrating the determination to reform the administrative system to satisfy people and businesses’ expectations. Ho Chi Minh City sets a goal that by the end of 2025, it will basically bring its public administration to the digital environment. Therefore, the city prioritizes perfecting institutions and regulations so that all sectors and levels can participate synchronously and consider digital transformation results as one of the targets in the annual work program and emulation assessment of each individual and group.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang admitted that some organizations and localities have not connected data in the digital platforms. Therefore, the department will advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to issue regulations so that the entire political system can use a common platform and share data throughout the city. At that time, people and businesses will only need to declare information once and use it for a long time.

In addition, the city continues to build an important digital platform in the real estate sector to create clearer changes in the city's governance and interaction of people and businesses.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan