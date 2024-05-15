Ho Chi Minh City, RoK’s localities boost cooperation ties

A working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan on May 14, had a working session with Lee Jun Seung, Deputy Mayor of Busan in charge of administration.

This meeting is part of a working trip of a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from May 11.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (L) and Busan City Deputy Mayor Lee Jun Seung

During the meeting, the Deputy Mayor of Busan highly appreciated this visit of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and expressed his expectation that this visit would be a foundation for planning activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of cooperative and friendly relations between the two localities in 2025.

Additionally, the Deputy Mayor of Busan believed that the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan would continue to be tightened further based on the goodwill of both sides.

On behalf of the delegation, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan thanked the leaders of Busan for their warm receptions. Mr. Hoan indicated that the visit to Busan aimed to exchange organizational ideas regarding coming cooperation programs between the two localities in the fields of high technology, semiconductors, microchips, culture and education.

Ho Chi Minh City's delegation visits and works in RoK.

The delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan, began their working visit to the RoK on May 11. On the first day, the delegates paid a courtesy meeting to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to South Korea Vu Ho.

Here, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan announced the purpose of this visit to the ambassador and indicated that Ho Chi Minh City is prioritizing the development of high-tech applications and semiconductor microchips. Therefore, he desired that the embassy and Ambassador Vu Ho would continue to bridge Vietnam and the Republic of Korea as well as Ho Chi Minh City and RoK’s localities.

Mr. Ho valued the potential and strengths of Ho Chi Minh City and provided information about the investment needs and concerns of South Korean businesses to invest in international markets.

Ambassador Ho committed to actively coordinating and strengthening connectivity to support Ho Chi Minh City and South Korean localities in the implementation of specific cooperation activities, thereby contributing to promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and delegates at the working session

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the delegation members met and talked with the Vietnamese community in South Korea, demonstrating the deep concern of Ho Chi Minh City leaders for the Vietnamese community in the country.

Here, the delegates listened to the thoughts and aspirations of those people who are Vietnamese living, studying and working in South Korea, thereby promoting the resources of overseas Vietnamese for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Also on the first day of arriving in South Korea, the delegation had a working session with Samsung E&A Company. The company introduced its formation process, particularly its closed wastewater treatment technology that used aerobic granular sludge biotechnology. Representatives of Samsung E&A Company expressed interest in Ho Chi Minh City's wastewater treatment projects.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee highly appreciated the company's experience and technology in various fields, especially its innovative solutions for applying aerobic granular sludge technology in wastewater treatment to eliminate harmful bacteria and hazardous compounds in water after treatment process.

Wastewater treatment is a significant concern for Ho Chi Minh City and a default requirement for all companies that will invest in the city.

He suggested that Samsung E&A continue researching wastewater treatment solutions for Ho Chi Minh City and propose them to the city authorities.

At the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and Samsung E&A Company witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment and this company.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (L) shake hands with Kim Yong Hwan, the Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province.

On May 13, the HCMC delegation continued its working days with a meeting with Kim Yong Hwan, the Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province, RoK.

Governor Kim Yong Hwan expressed his pleasure at the visit of the HCMC delegation and meeting with Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Through this reception, Governor Kim Yong Hwan looked forward to cooperation and support from Ho Chi Minh City in implementing activities to enhance collaboration between the two localities and mutual benefits and development.

Sharing with the HCMC delegation about the economic situation of Chungcheongbuk Province, Governor Kim Yong Hwan informed that Chungcheongbuk Province leads South Korea in growth rate and has attracted a total of US$37 billion in investment.

The province has now strengths in many leading industries of the country and biotechnology and food processing, ranking among the top producers of batteries in the Republic of Korea and the second in chip production.

Notably, Governor Kim Yong Hwan did not forget to introduce a cooperation program with Ho Chi Minh City to lure students and high-tech research experts who receive scholarships and accommodation support from the province to join Korean experts in scientific and technological research after completing their training courses.

Governor Kim Yong Hwan affirmed that this visit and the working session to Chungcheongbuk along with the Ho Chi Minh City - Chungcheongbuk Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum are likely to mark the first steps in the implementation of the MoU between the two sides.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee acknowledged the significant role and position of Chungcheongbuk Province in the development of the RoK’s economy. Thereby, he emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City desired to strengthen cooperation with Chungcheongbuk.

Moreover, Mr. Hoan suggested that Chungcheongbuk Province would coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to soon implement the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two localities in 2023. He also made proposals for the joint coordination between the two sides in organizing the Ho Chi Minh City - Chungcheongbuk Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum to showcase the potential, strengths and priority development fields between localities; organizing business networking events between the two localities and defining specific criteria, contents and plans for cooperation activities in the fields of training and improving the quality of human resources.

Right after the meeting with the Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province, the delegation took part in the Ho Chi Minh City - Chungcheongbuk Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum.

On May 13, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and the working delegation paid a visit to the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Busan Park Soo Kwan.

Here, the city’s leader extended thankfulness to Honorary Consul Park Soo Kwan for his practical contributions to the relationship between Vietnam and the RoK in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan in particular. Mr. Hoan hoped that Honorary Consul Park Soo Kwan would continue to promote the relationship development between the two countries and the two localities.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan joins a working session within the framework of the HCMC delegation's working trip in the Republic of Korea.

