Two departments sign agreement for sake of dwellers’ health

The Department of Health and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs today signed an agreement for the benefit of residents and society's health.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said it had just signed an agreement on coordination of activities with the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in the fields related to people's health, especially workers, families in serving the cause of the nation’s revolution, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, and will better help control violations of the law making harm to people's health.

Accordingly, the two sides strengthen coordination in areas related to people's and workers' health, including occupational safety and hygiene, child protection, care and gender equality, preferential policies for families in serving the cause of the nation’s revolution, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, prevention of social evils, vocational education, especially focus on the effectiveness of state management of training at vocational education establishments in the health and beauty care sector managed by the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Moreover, the two departments will work on activities relating to the Ho Chi Minh City Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program for the period 2021 - 2025 and social protection, especially community-based rehabilitation, and management of people with disabilities and people with mental illness.

In addition, the two departments also agreed on advising city leaders about the development of the care and treatment system for mentally ill people and the construction of a new mental hospital, mechanisms, policies and regimes to attract medical staff and doctors to work at social protection houses, drug rehabilitation facilities and nursing houses for elderly people.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan