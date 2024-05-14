Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes 5 working delegations to check administrative reform

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee established five working delegations to check the administrative reform.

People carry out administrative procedures at District 5 People's Committee.

Working delegation comprised the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, leaders of the municipal People’s Committee Office and relevant departments and sectors.

The checking process will begin from May to the end of June this year and deploy unannounced inspection following the requirements.

Accordingly, the working delegations will inspect and survey the administrative reform works regarding the indexes comprising direction and management; administrative procedure reform; organizational reform of the administrative apparatus; reform of the civil service; public financial reform and development of electronic government and digital government.

The working delegations will exchange and discuss the obstacles and difficulties and propose solutions to enhance the indexes, including the Peer Assessment Rating (PAR) index, the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) and the District and Department Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

Besides, the application of models, solutions and initiatives on administrative reforms shall be implemented at units.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee required that the inspections and surveys must ensure objectivity in accordance with the legal regulations and close coordination between departments and sectors.

The results of inspections and surveys must be fully and accurately reported in accordance with objective assessments regarding the positive signs along with limitations, obstacles and reasons; thereby, seeking proper solutions to enhance the administrative reforms serving residents, organizations and enterprises.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

