Digital government in HCMC oriented toward better public administrative services

Implementing the 2024 work theme, Ho Chi Minh City is promoting digital government by handling documents and procedures on the internet to improve the effectiveness and better public administrative services for people and businesses’ satisfaction.

Digital government in HCMC is oriented toward better administrative services

Being an officer who is responsible for receiving people making complaints and denunciations at the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly and HCMC People's Council Deputies, Mr. Le Tri Dung regularly meets with people and receives letters of complaints and denunciations. Amongst them, many people have applied in one place and received a reply but they still keep sending complaints and denunciations to other places. This makes officers spend a lot of time handling complaints even though the results are the same.

The Office of HCMC People’s Committee has launched a software system capable of collecting complaints which is connected with the national database on the population. The system will sort out complaints and denunciations digitalizing the management process to make sure all documents are solved on the internet.

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan said that departments, agencies and administrations in districts can exploit and expand data stored centrally at the city data center, ensuring information security and connection with the complaint database system of the Government Inspectorate.

In parallel with document handling systems and administrative procedures, Ho Chi Minh City has recently taken solid steps in building e-government, gradually building digital government.

Particularly, the city deployed an implementation management system on a digital platform. This is a shared platform system where the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issues directions and guidance to departments, agencies, and local administrations. It is also used for the deployment of the Project ‘Building Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city’.

Ho Chi Minh City also deployed the city's digital transformation index set in 2023 to evaluate and rank the digital transformation performed by departments, agencies and localities. Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the set of digital transformation indicators helps agencies and units monitor the implementation time of digital transformation results of their agencies and units.

Based on the digital transformation results, agencies and units can make timely adjustments, contributing to the consistent and synchronous implementation of the city's annual tasks which the National Committee on Digital Transformation assigned to the southern largest city. Thereby, the sense of responsibility of heads of agencies and units in promoting the digital transformation of agencies and units is further promoted.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh shared that the department is promoting the online processing of administrative procedures. Currently, the department's receiving and returning results division arranges machines where city dwellers and businesses can take order numbers and use computers to look up information.

The Department is also equipped with two document scanners to digitize documents, records, and results of administrative procedures and two QR code scanners to exploit citizen information from the National Population Database. In addition, the department provides QR codes for people and businesses to conveniently look up their information, declare and submit documents with smartphones.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Le Huynh Minh Tu informed that the application of digital signatures has brought many benefits to people and businesses in carrying out administrative procedures quickly and conveniently. At the same time, city inhabitants and businesses can receive the results of their application as soon as the department's officials finish processing it without having to wait for an appointment to receive the results.

