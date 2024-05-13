HCMC Chairman asks social insurance agency to increase participants

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance agency to come up with synchronous solutions to increase the number of social insurance participants.

In addition to, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency should regularly review and complete the database of non-participants to develop propaganda plans and mobilize people to participate in voluntary social insurance and household health insurance.

In addition, the agency should continue to expand types and improve the service quality to create the most favorable conditions for city dwellers to learn about policies. The agency must find ways to facilitate people’s participation in voluntary social insurance and family health insurance.

The Chairman requested the agency to strengthen inspection and supervision of the implementation of social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance policies, especially units that are slow to pay or avoid paying the premium. Inspectors will throw the book on violators who delay or evade payment of insurance for their employees.

Following the Chairman’s direction, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs should strengthen inspection and examination of labor contracts, salary scales, employment, labor safety and hygiene, and social insurance at enterprises, especially enterprises that owe or evade payment of social insurance. Inspectors will proceed against businesses that intentionally avoid paying or owe money for social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of Article 216 of the 2015 Penal Code.

At the same time, the city chairman also directed the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center to well resolve the unemployment insurance regime while propagating and mobilizing employees to participate in voluntary social insurance.

The Department of Health is responsible for implementing solutions to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance, and coordinates with the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency in promoting measures to prevent abuse and profiteering of health insurance funds.

In addition, the health sector should work with the city Social Insurance Agency to organize inspection of medical examination and treatment under health insurance, bidding, supply, management and use of drugs, medical supplies and payment of medical examination and treatment costs covered by health insurance at medical facilities. Along with that, stricter penalties will be imposed on those deceive and earn profit from health insurance funds.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested Ho Chi Minh City Police to coordinate with units to investigate and prosecute those with acts of evading payment or earning profit from social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance funds according to Article 216 of the 2015 Penal Code.

The people's committees of Thu Duc City and districts must review the implementation of social insurance and health insurance targets and tasks in the area to have flexible solutions to increase the number of participants.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan