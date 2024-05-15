Japanese Business Association wishes to contribute more to HCMC’s development

The Japanese Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) hopes to contribute more to the city’s development, said JCCH new Chairman Nozaki Takao.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc and JCCH new Chairman Nozaki Takao ( Photo: SGGP)

At yesterday’s meeting with Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, new Chairman Nozaki Takao said this sharing the association's activity plan in the upcoming time.

At the meeting, Mr. Nozaki Takao thanked the Ho Chi Minh City government for always working side by side with JCCH to remove obstacles and difficulties and help improve the business environment to create the best investment environment for the Japanese business community.

Chairman Nozaki Takao said that in 2023, JCCH welcomed 76 new member businesses, bringing the total number to 1,061. With this scale, JCCH ranks third among more than 100 Japanese business associations abroad, only behind Shanghai (China) and Bangkok (Thailand). This shows that the Japanese business community is interested in expanding their business in the Southern region in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City saw direct investment from Japan with 139 new and expanded projects, an increase of 25 percent compared to the previous year.

Mr. Nozaki Takao believed that these projects have contributed to the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, when the Metro Line 1 comes into operation, Japanese businesses with their experience and technology can contribute to the development of communities around the metro line's stations to become attractive and worth-living urban areas in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as help the city achieve its green growth goal (reducing emissions to 10 percent by 2030).

On this occasion, Mr. Nozaki Takao thanked the city government and departments for supporting JCCH in successfully organizing a series of events marking 50 years of establishing Vietnam-Japan relations in 2023.

Mr. Nozaki Takao said that when accepting the new assignment, he set the association's motto this year to connect Vietnam and Japan, based on the mutual trust and respect having been developed by the two countries in recent times.

JCCH Chairman wished to contribute more to the city's activities and hopes to continue to receive the support and companionship of the Ho Chi Minh City government in upcoming programs.

For his part, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc praised JCCH's contribution to supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s improvement of its business investment environment and social activities.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that the southern metropolis always values foreign businesses as part of the system of businesses in Ho Chi Minh City and wants to create the best environment for business’ activities.

He added that the Ho Chi Minh City government hopes to have many opportunities to listen to the suggestions and plans of businesses so that the city can give them more support.

Mr. Duc hoped that JCCH would continue to promote its role and introduce Ho Chi Minh City businesses with Japanese authorities and research institutes to lure investment in the city as well as give advices to the city administrations on policies and support the development of the city, especially in the current period, when Ho Chi Minh City implements the NA’s Resolution 98.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated By Anh Quan