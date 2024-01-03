HCMC proposes to keep its multidimensional poverty criteria

The HCMC People’s Committee sent the Prime Minister its report on evaluating the city’s multidimensional poverty criteria in the 2021-2025 period.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thanh District is delivering gifts to poor families in the district



The evaluation compares the city’s criteria in Resolution No.13/2020/NQ-HDND with the national ones in Decree No.07/2021 before stating its proposals.

As reported by the HCMC People’s Committee, at the beginning of the 2021-2025 period, there were more than 58,000 poor and near-poor households in the city. At the end of last year, this figure dropped to only 8,400 poor and 14,500 near-poor families. This result means HCMC has exceeded the target set forth in the Resolution introduced in the Congress of the municipal Party Committee by two years.

Also in the evaluation report, the multidimensional poverty criteria of HCMC in the 2021-2025 period is different from the national ones in the content to identify which is a poor or a near-poor household.

Following the latter’s criteria, about 10,000 poor families in HCMC are classified as near-poor only while 600 near-poor households with multidimensional deprivation are not listed in the sustainable poverty reduction scheme of the city anymore. This would affect their eligibility for the policies of the scheme.

More importantly, as the sustainable poverty reduction program in the 2021-2025 period is two-thirds way done, it is now troublesome for HCMC to switch to the new multidimensional poverty criteria.

The city would have to adjust its software to manage poor and near-poor households, to re-evaluate all possible families for a new list of poor and near-poor ones. That is not to mention the need to release new formal dispatches to direct the implementation of the scheme. These would be a huge burden to both the roadmap and resources of the program.

Therefore, to ensure a stable and consistent adoption of the scheme, the HCMC People’s Committee proposed that the Prime Minister allow the city to continue using its multidimensional poverty criteria to carry out the national key program of sustainable poverty reduction until the end of 2025, the finishing point of the 2021-2025 period.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam