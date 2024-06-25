HCMC proposes PM approval for phase 1 of HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway

According to the proposal, the expressway will start at the intersection with Ring Road No.3 in Cu Chi District, HCMC, and end at the connection with National Highway No.22 in Ben Cau District, Tay Ninh Province.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to consider and approve the investment policy for the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway project (phase 1) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

According to the proposal, the expressway will start at the intersection with Ring Road No.3 in Cu Chi District, HCMC, and end at the connection with National Highway No.22 in Ben Cau District, Tay Ninh Province. The total length is approximately 51 km, with about 24.7 km passing through HCMC and about 26.3 km through Tay Ninh Province. The project plans to build a six-lane expressway. Phase 1 will include four lanes, with land clearance for the full six-lane width carried out in one phase. The designed speed is 120 km/h.

The project spans approximately 409.3 hectares of land, affecting around 566 households. Phase 1 is budgeted at VND19.62 trillion. State funding is set at VND9.67 trillion, constituting 49.31 percent of the total project investment, with VND2.87 trillion from the central budget and VND6.8 trillion from HCMC's budget. The PPP project investor and enterprise will contribute VND9.94 trillion. The project is slated for completion by 2029.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan