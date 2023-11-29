HCMC proposes New Year's Eve fireworks display

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just sent a letter to propose the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the New Year's Eve fireworks display.

To partly bring a joyful and bursting atmosphere to welcome the New Year 2024 as well as serve the entertainment needs of residents and tourists, the Municipal People's Committee proposed the Ministry of Culture and Sports and Tourism to consider and submit to the Prime Minister for approval of New Year's Eve fireworks display at two locations in the city.

In particular, a high-range fireworks display is proposed to be performed in the area of Thu Thiem tunnel in District 2 while a low-range fireworks display is proposed to take place at the Dan Sen Park in District 11 within 15 minutes, starting at midnight on the New Year’s Eve.

Public participation is encouraged to finance the 15-minute fireworks show.

On November 28, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai signed an official letter on the pilot of activities at Trung Son Night Street in association with tourism development in Binh Chanh District.

The People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District was assigned to proactively collaborate with relevant departments and agencies to grasp opinions and complete the contents of the “Pilot project of the activities of Trung Son Night Street in association with the tourism development in Binh Chanh District”.