HCMC proposes mechanism, policy to promote exploitation of rooftop solar energy

Chairman Phan Van Mai of HCMC People’s Committee suggested encouraging mechanisms, policies for the exploitation of HCMC’s rooftop solar energy in a seminar with NA's Standing Committee on energy development in the 2016-2021 period.



HCMC People’s Committee reported that as to energy planning in the city, the Committee has assigned the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade to prepare the Planning for Electricity Development in HCMC in the 2016-2025 Period, with a Vision to 2035 and submit to competent agencies for approval. Meanwhile, the municipal People’s Committee has urged petrol and oil supply activities from fuel businesses.

Due to a limit in land resources and its specific geographic location, HCMC mostly focuses on the growth of rooftop solar energy among common alternative energy types. Until now, more than 14,000 such structures have been built, with a power harnessing capacity of 358.38 MWp, accounting for 3.71 percent of the country’s total one. In addition, two investors have asked for permission from HCMC People’s Committee to investigate the possibility of constructing wind turbines for power in Can Gio District.

Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed that HCMC is particularly interested in energy security. Reserving sufficient petrol and oil is an urgent matter to do. The development of on-site power generation to answer the high needs of the city is a wise method that has been applied in several countries.

Therefore, he proposed that the Government and relevant ministries, agencies soon introduce suitable mechanisms and policies to promote the exploitation of rooftop solar energy. This will enable HCMC to make better use of the solar energy potential here, to add renewable energy projects into the Electricity Planning No.VIII.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai asked that the municipal authorities timely issue necessary dispatches related to energy within its power while carrying out planning and preparing a corresponding plan for energy development in the city.

He also reminded HCMC to strictly observe Clause 11 of Article 5 in Resolution No.98 of the National Assembly regarding boosting the growth of rooftop solar energy – a strength of HCMC. Besides, there should be feasible solutions to address arisen problems when implementing electricity projects in the city (land planning adjustment, land resource allocation, land compensation, resettlement support).

As to the above proposal of HCMC, the delegation is going to collect necessary documents for in-depth consideration before preparing the NA’s Standing Committee’s Report on Monitoring Results and Resolution Implementation.

Before this, Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai had a working session with Petroleum Co. – Zone II about the observance of legal policies on energy development.