HCMC proposes law for managing and developing special urban areas

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has proposed the promulgation of the Law on Management and Development of Special Urban Areas.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted its feedback to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the draft amendment to the Law on Organization of Local Government.

In its proposal, the municipal People's Committee recommends that regulations specific to urban governance be separated and incorporated into a dedicated Law on the Management and Development of Special Urban Areas. The revised Law on Organization of Local Government, they suggest, should function solely as a ‘framework law’ establishing overarching principles for the structure and operation of local governments across the country.

The revised draft law should establish clear principles to differentiate the roles and responsibilities of local governments in rural, urban, and special urban areas. According to the HCMC People's Committee, enacting a Law on the Management and Development of Special Urban Areas, including the southern metropolis, is essential to address the city's challenges and align its development with the central government's objectives.

Accordingly, the administration of the southern largest city proposed that, in the process of amending and supplementing the Law on Organization of Local Government, all provisions concerning the structure and operation of urban governments be transferred to the proposed Law on the Management and Development of Special Urban Areas.

Additionally, the Committee recommended clarifying the operational mechanisms for governments in special administrative-economic units. This includes introducing regulations requiring the People’s Committee to hold public meetings, report to the People’s Council to explain key policies, and conduct public consultations on major projects involving land use, urban planning, and infrastructure development.

