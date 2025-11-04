HCMC proposes completing legal framework for electric vehicle conversion

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the refinement of regulations, technical standards, and safety codes governing the conversion of traditional motorbikes to electric engines.

On November 3, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, announced that the department had submitted a proposal to the Vietnam Register, urging the review and enhancement of regulations, technical standards, and safety codes for the conversion of motorcycles to electric vehicles.

The Department of Construction also proposed that the Vietnam Register provide guidance to Motorcycles TV Trading & Services Co., Ltd. for registering trials and conducting quality assessments of the converted products. This initiative is intended to serve as a scientific and legal foundation for the wider implementation of the model in the near future.

According to Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction, converting gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles is a promising pathway that aligns with the city’s goals of promoting clean energy, green transportation, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative also contributes to Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

However, to ensure effective implementation, technical safety, and environmental protection, a clear legal framework and consistent guidance from central ministries and agencies are required.

The “Electric Engine Conversion System for Gasoline Vehicles” project, proposed by Motorcycles TV, has been highly praised by the Vietnam Register, the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), the Ho Chi Minh City Automobile and Power Equipment Association, and Vehicle Registration Center 50-03S for its innovation and practical significance.

The conversion solution helps reduce investment costs, curbs the growth of private vehicle numbers, and promotes the green transition in the transportation sector. The techniques proposed by Motorcycles TV operate on principles similar to those used in modern hybrid cars.

However, the Vietnam Register stated that there are currently no specific regulations governing the conversion of motorcycles to electric engines. Existing legal documents, such as Decree 166/2024/ND-CP, do not provide detailed provisions on this matter. As a result, the testing, evaluation, and deployment of gasoline-to-electric vehicle conversions currently lack an official legal framework.

Ho Chi Minh City’s proactive proposal to refine regulations is regarded as a significant step, laying the groundwork for a green transition in the transportation sector and advancing the city’s and the nation’s sustainable development goals.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh