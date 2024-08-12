Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC promotes startups and Innovation in High-Tech Agriculture

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued a decision approving the project to organize a startup and innovation competition in the field of high-tech agriculture for the period 2025-2030.

cong nghe cao.jfif
Visitors at a fair on high-tech agriculture in HCMC

The goal of the project is to promote and support creative and innovative startup activities to develop the city’s startup ecosystem in particular and the country’s in general. Furthermore, the project aims to carry out economic and social development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities across the country.

The project encourages projects that use advanced technology, new technology applied in Vietnam, or technology that has been improved and innovated to suit Vietnamese conditions.

The specific tasks outlined in the project include forming a network and ecosystem for innovation in high-tech agriculture in provinces and cities nationwide while launching information on the startup and innovation competition in high-tech agriculture in media. In addition, the project will organize startup and innovation competitions in high-tech agriculture.

Last but not least, the project will provide financial support for the incubation of ideas and innovative startup projects in high-tech agriculture and support the acceleration of innovative startup projects in high-tech agriculture.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

innovation in high-tech agriculture innovative startup projects n high-tech agriculture

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn