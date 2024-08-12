HCMC promotes startups and Innovation in High-Tech Agriculture

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued a decision approving the project to organize a startup and innovation competition in the field of high-tech agriculture for the period 2025-2030.

Visitors at a fair on high-tech agriculture in HCMC

The goal of the project is to promote and support creative and innovative startup activities to develop the city’s startup ecosystem in particular and the country’s in general. Furthermore, the project aims to carry out economic and social development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities across the country.

The project encourages projects that use advanced technology, new technology applied in Vietnam, or technology that has been improved and innovated to suit Vietnamese conditions.

The specific tasks outlined in the project include forming a network and ecosystem for innovation in high-tech agriculture in provinces and cities nationwide while launching information on the startup and innovation competition in high-tech agriculture in media. In addition, the project will organize startup and innovation competitions in high-tech agriculture.

Last but not least, the project will provide financial support for the incubation of ideas and innovative startup projects in high-tech agriculture and support the acceleration of innovative startup projects in high-tech agriculture.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan