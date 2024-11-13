HCMC promotes spreading silent but noble examples to community

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday chaired a meeting of the Council for Selection and Commendation of the "Silent but Noble Examples" title in the patriotic emulation movement of Ho Chi Minh City .

Overview of the conference

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday chaired a meeting of the Council for Selection and Commendation of the "Silent but Noble Examples" title in the patriotic emulation movement of Ho Chi Minh City for the sixth time in 2024.

At the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested the standing agency and members of the Council to carefully consider and review criteria to select truly deserving collectives and individuals with high persuasion.

Particularly, it is important to emphasize the humanistic nature in accordance with the motto and purpose of the title “Silent but Noble Examples”.

The preparation for the honoring ceremony must be solemn and profound to spread these examples to the community.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.

Chairman Phan Van Mai noted that it was necessary to continue promoting the role of press agencies to detect, introduce and propagate silent examples in the community as well as within agencies and units. From the honored examples, it is necessary to research and expand ways how to bring greater effectiveness.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong stated that the department and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City had collected 234 nomination dossiers, comprising 65 collectives and 169 individuals for the selection and commendation of the title "Silent but Noble Examples" in the patriotic emulation movement of Ho Chi Minh City for the sixth time in 2024.

Through the evaluation process, the Department of Home Affairs proposed the Council select and commend 40 examples, including 16 collectives and 24 individuals.

At the meeting, the Council members reviewed, discussed and basically agreed with the proposal of the Department of Home Affairs to commend 16 collectives and 24 individuals.

Besides, they assessed that the selection commission this time had innovated the criteria to select and honor collectives and individuals with contributions of profound humanistic value.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong