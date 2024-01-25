HCMC promotes economic diplomacy

On the morning of January 25, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, held a working session with a delegation of newly appointed heads of Vietnam's representative agencies abroad, led by Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Vo Van Hoan extended congratulations to the delegation for their visit and work in the city. Mr. Vo Van Hoan provided the delegation with an overview of the socio-economic situation in HCMC, with a particular emphasis on collaboration, investment, and trade with foreign countries.

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, HCMC is actively pursuing plans to modernize its economy in alignment with global trends. The focus is on developing high-tech industries, enhancing infrastructure, improving aviation connectivity, and fostering sustainable and green development to solidify the city's position as the economic flagship of the country.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan stressed the significance of external resources and urges ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to introduce and invite major international investors with ample resources to engage in investing in the development of transportation infrastructure, the establishment of large urban areas, and the advancement of new technologies for HCMC.

Additionally, according to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, the leadership of HCMC wished for ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to not only carry out their political duties but also to actively support HCMC in its foreign initiatives, thereby improving the effectiveness of collaboration with international partners.

Representing the delegation, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung acknowledged the proposals put forth by HCMC and extends congratulations on the city's notable economic and social achievements in recent times. Ambassador Mai Phan Dung pledged on behalf of the delegation to consistently contribute to HCMC's integration and development. This commitment involves actively supporting investment attraction, promoting goods exports, and aiding in the development and refinement of policies.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Da Nguyet