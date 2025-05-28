HCMC promotes decentralization of authority under special mechanisms, policies

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc ordered the focus on promoting decentralization and delegation of power, and implementing the two-tier local government model.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee directed the concentration on the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

In particular, as for draft documents of the Government, departments, agencies and localities must coordinate to directly provide comments to the drafting agency or submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee a written document sending comments when requested.

In case of coordinating to consult the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on report, they must propose to the Government for consideration and decision according to their authority.

The content related to the specific mechanisms and policies under Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and Decree No. 84/2024/ND-CP will be consulted by the Municipal Department of Finance and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs.

As for matters under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee or the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, relevant departments, sectors and localities are urged to coordinate consulting proposals, compliance with the directive to enhance decentralization and delegation of authority, align with the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

