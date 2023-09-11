HCMC promotes cooperation with French enterprises

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate to connect and introduce French people and businesses to the city to promote investment and trade collaboration.

The statement was made at a reception for Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate, in the city on September 11.

Speaking at the event, the city’s chairman highly appreciated the visit taken by Ms. Catherine Deroche and the French parliamentary delegation that contributed to the development of the Vietnam – France relations, diversifying and deepening the Vietnam - France strategic partnership when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

He said that HCMC always determines its responsibilities and proactively implements practical activities, concretizes commitments between the two countries, and contributes to the development of Vietnam – France relations as well as organizes activities marking specific days and milestones between the two sides.

He suggested that the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group in the French Parliament support cooperation between HCMC and French institutes, universities, experts, and businesses in urban building and planning, training high-quality human resources in the healthcare sector, cultural and educational cooperation and exchanges.

For her part, Catherine Deroche expressed her joy at good relations, the close and long-lasting connection between Vietnam and France demonstrated by the presence of a large number of French businesses in Vietnam, including HCMC.

She hoped that there would be more French enterprises to come to Vietnam’s southern metropolis which has a great potential for investment, especially in the fields of finance, education, research, and pharmaceutical production.