HCMC produces 2.4 million cubic meters of water per day

Ho Chi Minh City has achieved a total capacity of water supply of over 2.4 million cubic meters per day, reducing water losses by 13.27 percent and maintaining 100 percent of households using clean water.

A worker is checking a home water system. Photo: SGGP)

According to the report on implementing the clean water supply program and restriction on groundwater extraction in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021-2025 period, in the 2026-2030 period, the Department of Construction has set goals, including reaching the total capacity of the water supply system by 2.9 million cubic meters per day, reducing the rate of water losses to below 14.5 percent, and maintaining 100 percent of households using clean water.

In addition, the department will implement and complete the city's water supply planning to 2040 with a vision to 2060 and continue to pilot the installation of public drinking water supply facilities at parks, schools, and hospitals.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh